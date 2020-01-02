SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police Chief Mark Werner will retire in June 2020 after a 21-year career with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The City of Spokane Valley announced Werner's retirement on their Twitter and website on Friday afternoon. The Spokane Valley Police Department is ran by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Werner joined the SVPD for 21 years after spending nine years in the United States Air Force, according to the announcement. He also spent six years of his career with SVPD as the Patrol Division Commander, during which he commanded multiple units, including SWAT, K9 and search and rescue.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is quoted in the announcement as thanking Werner for his his service and wishing him the best in retirement.

"Chief Mark Werner has worked to serve the citizens of Spokane Valley, Spokane County, and our nation for over 35 years. Serving your community and country takes dedication and sacrifice," Knezovich said. "We thank Chief Werner, and let's not forget his family, for his commitment and service. We wish Mark well in retirement and success in future endeavors."

Werner said in the announcement that he was honored to serve as police chief for four years.

"I am privileged and honored to have had the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Police for the Spokane Valley these past four years. The Spokane Valley Police Department has tremendous support from citizens, city staff and elected officials for which we are extremely grateful," Werner is quoted as saying in the announcement. "I greatly appreciate having worked beside so many outstanding people during my tenure and would like to thank the men and women of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police Department for their dedication and commitment in making our community safer."

