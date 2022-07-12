x
Spokane County

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit seeks help identifying suspects in three separate thefts

Credit: KREM

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) is seeking public assistance in identifying suspects in three separate theft incidents at a Home Depot.

According to SVPD, the first photo (below) was taken on June 25, 2022 at approximately 4:45 p.m. at a Home Depot. A loss prevention employee noticed an unidentified man walking through the store and placing several items in a cart before exiting the store without paying. When the employee confronted the suspect about the unpaid items, he declined to go back into the store and left the cart, which held items totaling over $1,200.00

Credit: SCSO

The second photo was taken earlier on June 21 at approximately 1:50 p.m. at a Home Depot. A loss prevention employee noticed another unidentified man with two rolls of wire in a home depot bucket. After the man left without paying, the loss prevention employee confronted him in the parking lot and grabbed the bucket. The suspect fled the lot on foot. The wire and bucket totaled $400, according to SVPD.

Credit: SCSO

The third photo, taken on June 4 at approximately 8:50 p.m., depicts a man walking out of an Ulta Beauty with fragrances valued at over $1,000. According to SVPD, an employee said the man came in 30 minutes before closing time.

Credit: SCSO

SVPD encourages anyone who knows the identities of the three suspects to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

