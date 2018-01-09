SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools said three suspects were caught on camera outside Finch Elementary School on Thursday night throwing a burning object at the school wall.

Minutes later, a second burring object was thrown onto the roof of an attached storage area starting a small fire.

The Spokane Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire and the damage to that same area. The school day was not disrupted.

Spokane Public Schools is working with Spokane fire arson investigators to solve the case, which is being investigated as a felony arson incident.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to contact SPS Campus Security at 354-7250 or SFD arson investigators at 625-7000.

Photo: Suspects caught on camera throwing burning object at Finch Elementary

