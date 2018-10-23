LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police have arrested a suspect involved in the fatal vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run Thursday.

Officials said, that based on the evidence collected at the scene and evidence collected from the vehicle during the search warrant, they developed probable cause for the arrest of Pavel Kanyushkin, 21.

Liberty Lake Police located Kanyushkin's vehicle on Friday. Police said the vehicle was towed to the Liberty Lake Police Department.

Police are searching for a late1990's to early 2000's red Dodge Dakota or Ram pickup suspected of being involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run. (source: Liberty Lake Police Department)

Liberty Lake Police and Spokane Valley Fire found a woman lying seriously injured in the roadway near the intersection of Country Vista Drive and East Mission Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Officials said the woman was immediately transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at approximately 8:10 a.m. Video surveillance shows a late 1990s to early 2000s red Dodge Dakota or Ram pickup truck leaving the area shortly after the incident.

If you have additional information regarding the hit-and-run, you are encouraged to contact the Liberty Lake Police Department at (509) 755-1140, or call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is an ongoing investigation.

