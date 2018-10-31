SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to the shooting of tourist in downtown Spokane on October 18.

Vincente J. Ramos, 37, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, officers located Ramos and took him into custody. In a search of Ramos, detectives located a handgun in a concealed shoulder holster along with two controlled substances that field-tested positive for heroin and meth.

Ramos has two prior felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm second degree and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

His felony convictions make it unlawful for him to possess firearms, officers said.

On Oct. 18, just after midnight, a tourist was shot in the leg while walking back to his hotel under the railroad overpass on Browne Street near Pacific Avenue, police officials said.

According to the Spokane Police Department, the victim was confronted by 10 to 15 people. The victim reported Ramos pointed a gun at his face and he felt his life was going to end, authorities said.

Ramos lowered the gun, pointed it at the victim’s lower body and shot the victim in the thigh, police said. The group left the area and the victim walked away calling 911.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for a gunshot wound, a press release said.

