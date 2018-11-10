SPOKANE, Wash. — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night for firing a gun at Audubon Park.

Masijah Daniels was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of reckless endangerment and obstructing a police officer.

Spokane Police were called to the park on North Milton around 7:30 p.m. Officials said witnesses reported that a man had fired a gun off at least twice before reloading it. They said a number of people were in the park at the time, including children and adults.

When officers arrived, authorities said they saw Daniels, who fit the shooter’s description, and ordered him to stop. Officials said there was a brief chase, but he was taken into custody without incident.

The gun was later found on a piece of playground equipment at the park. More ammunition and an empty magazine were found in a backpack that police said Daniels ditched while officers were chasing him.

