SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of North Monroe and West Fairview Avenue.

Assistant Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren said the department received a call at 3:35 p.m. about a man threatening another man with a gun. When officers arrived on scene they were unable to locate the suspect.

Shortly after they arrived on scene, officers got another call about the same man.

Lundgren said officers contacted the man and started giving him verbal commands. He said the man then pulled out a knife.

Authorities said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation but the man began walking toward the officers. Lundgren said that is when shots were fired.

Officers immediately began life-saving treatment but the man later died.

Lundgren and the officers on scene were equipped with body cameras. None of the officers were injured.

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is now investigating the shooting.

Officials said N. Monroe between W. Indiana Ave. and W. Garland Ave. is closed. It is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

