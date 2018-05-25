A local high school is leading by example, showing the community that kids with special needs should be included.

Just after noon on Friday the Ferris High School Varsity baseball field will be packed with the school's varsity baseball team and a group of students with special needs part of Ferris' "4th Annual Saxon Classic."

A special education teacher at the school said players on the baseball team take these special needs students under their wings and play side by side for the community to watch.

The event originally started after a former baseball coach came up with the idea.

Staff members said this event really means a lot to everyone involved.

"It's exciting to kind of bring those kids that kind of get lost, to the forefront and let them kind of have a day were they really get to shine," said Lindsey Dunn, a special education teacher for Spokane Public Schools. "They just enjoy the crowd, there's lots of screaming and high-fives, the energy is just, it just kind of takes your breath away," she said.

Dunn said the coach who came up with the idea is no longer at the school, but members on the team asked if the event could be continued anyway.

A lot of the students with special needs who participate are usually unable to be a part of extracurricular activities due to safety concerns or lack of staff.

The event is happening Friday on the Ferris High School Varsity Football field.

The national anthem will start at 12:45 p.m. and the game should start at 1 p.m.

Anyone from the community is welcome to attend.

Dunn said they usually see a pretty big turnout.

