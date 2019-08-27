DEER PARK, Wash. — A structure fire on Monroe Road near Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon destroyed at least a barn.
Viewer photos show flames and black smoke coming from a structure at 22100 North Monroe Road near Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire destroyed a barn on the property. There is no word on if anyone was in the barn at the time.
It is unclear how the fire started. A few roads in the area are closed in the area of Monroe and Harms.
This is a developing story and we will update with more information as more reporting is completed.