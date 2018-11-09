SPOKANE, Wash — A North Spokane day care center has gotten their stolen toys back.

The Director of Tender Care Day Care Kami Hassett said Tuesday morning their missing playground equipment and toys were returned. The daycare is run through the Mountain Assembly of God church.

“We are truly blessed,” Hassett said in a Facebook message to KREM.

Monday morning, staff members noticed several large playground toys missing, including a plastic basketball hoop, a child-size car and a blue teeter totter. Staff estimated about $1,000 worth of items were taken.

Hassett said Tuesday just before 8 a.m. a man came into the day care and said he saw the pile of toys out back. A few church members got together, loaded up a truck and put the toys back where they belong. Fortunately, the toys were still in good condition.

“I was a little afraid that they might break it or vandalize it, but they didn’t. The kids were so happy to have it all back,” Hassett said.

Hassett said she does not know who took the toys or why they were brought back. She is just thankful for the community who shared the story online.

“We are truly blessed to have the community work together to help us get out stuff back,” said Hassett.

