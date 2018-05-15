SPOKANE, Wash. -- Students at Stevens Elementary School in Spokane sat down with members of the Red Cross to learn the dos and don’ts during a natural disaster on Tuesday.

They put a big emphasis on what kids should do during flooding, wildfires and house fires. The third and fourth graders also put together emergency preparedness kits.

Red Cross leaders said they focus on third and fourth graders with hopes they will bring back what they learned to the dinner table, to make emergency plans with their families. The biggest thing they try and teach the kids is there is no reason to panic when you are prepared.

