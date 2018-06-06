SPOKANE, Wash. – Two Washington Senators announced bipartisan legislation to award Spokane native, former NFL star and ALS champion, Steve Gleason, with the Congressional Gold Medal is now supported by 69 senators.

The spokesmen for Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell said the legislation now has enough support to move forward in the Senate. It is the only Congressional Gold Medal bill in the current Congress to reach this level of support in the Senate.

“The Congressional Gold Medal is an honor reserved for Americans who have made an indelible impact on our nation and culture through their service. Steve Gleason has been a passionate warrior since his days on the football field, and has carried that dedication through to his tireless advocacy on behalf of ALS survivors and their families,” Senator Murray said in a statement. “Steve and his Foundation have inspired hope in countless individuals in Washington state and throughout our nation, and I’m proud to stand with so many of my colleagues to honor Steve’s incredible legacy with this well-deserved recognition.”

“The amount of support we’ve gathered is a testament to Steve’s perseverance, determination, unbreakable spirit, and his work to improve the lives of countless people living with ALS,” Senator Cantwel said in a statement.

The legislation would recognize Gleason for his work with the Gleason Initiative Foundation to provide people with neuromuscular diseases or injuries with the assistance they need to thrive, his advocacy for federal legislation ensuring people living with diseases like ALS have access to speech generating devices, and his leadership in bringing together the single largest coordinated and collaborative ALS research project in the world.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor Congress gives. The legislation has to pass the House, Senate and would be signed into law by the president.

Others who have received Congressional Gold Medals include Thomas Edison, Robert Frost, Walt Disney, Sir Winston Churchill, John Wayne, Frank Sinatra, Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa.

