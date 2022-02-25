Starting Monday, Spokane residents will be able to electronically access public court records

The online feature will allow users to access all publicly available court records as well as print them for free.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Starting Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, you would be able to access Spokane County District Court public court records electronically.

The Spokane County District Court said the feature to access public records online would be available at the District Court’s website. It will allow users to access all publicly available court records as well as print them for free.

District Court’s Presiding Judge, Aimee Maurer, said having access to public records electronically increases public's access to justice.

“Utilizing this technology to provide access to court records not only increases efficiency and reduces waste for the Court, but more importantly, it increases access to justice," Maurer, said.

The initiative to access public records online was possible thanks to the support of the Board of Spokane County Commissioners, Spokane Superior Court Clerk’s Office, Spokane County Information Technology Department, Spokane County Budget Office and the Spokane County District Court.