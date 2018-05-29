SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police officers arrested the suspect in a downtown stabbing after she was spotted at by Spokane Transit Officers at the STA Plaza on Monday.

Police said an argument occurred between several people Sunday afternoon near the intersection of S. Howard Street and W. Sprague Avenue. SPD said 23-year-old Nikita E. McDowell of Wisconsin stabbed another woman with a knife during the argument.

Friends and witnesses assisted the victim and wrestled the knife away from the suspect, according to police. McDowell then escaped and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A few hours later, STA Transit Police officers recognized McDowell while she was at the STA Plaza downtown. The transit officers notified SPD officers, who then responded and took McDowell into custody without incident.

McDowell was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree assault. Further charges may be forthcoming.

