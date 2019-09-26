CHENEY, Wash. — A Spokane Transit Authority bus slid off the road in Cheney while attempting to turn around on Thursday afternoon.

According to STA Spokesman Brandon Rapez-Betty, a bus was waiting for over an hour at a railroad crossing in Cheney when the driver decided to attempt to turn around.

Rapez-Betty said the driver drove onto a soft shoulder while attempting to turn around, which then gave way and caused the bus to slide off the road.

None of the approximately 60 passengers were injured and another bus came and took the passengers to their Cheney destinations while the original bus was being recovered, according to Rapez-Betty.

The bus was a 60 foot articulated bus, Rapez-Betty said.

Deanna Blomstrom

