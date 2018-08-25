SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista is reporting several power outages in North Spokane Saturday morning.

According to Avista, crews are on the way to the scene.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, roughly 7,000 customers are affected.

Officials said a squirrel was the cause of the power outage. According to Avista's tweet, "a squirrel got into a substation and tripped equipment that took a transformer dow, affecting three feeders."

The areas of Northwest Spokane, North Town and Town and Country are without power.

On Avista's website, it said they estimate the power to return between 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

For more information, visit the Avista outage map.

