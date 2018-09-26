SPOKANE, Wash. — A survey sent out by Spokane Public Schools asked about school safety, parent engagement and teacher-student relationships.

This is the second year Spokane Public schools used these perception surveys. The results allow the district and each school learn how to create a more successful environment.

The survey asks parents, students and teachers about a variety of topics including school belonging, safety and climate. Each response is rated one through five with five being the highest or most agreeable.

Three or higher is good or considered average.

When asked about the sense of belong at their school, students in grade 4-6 gave a 3.5 average rating, students in 7-12 grade averaged 3.

All students, teachers and parents were asked about the sense of student climate. Meaning, the overall social and learning climate of the school. Results showed the average response ranged closely from 3.5 to 3.8.

As for school safety, each group gave an above average rating. Parents and teachers reported an average of 3.8 and 4. Students gave a slightly lower average of either 3.6 or 3.5.

Having two years of results, now gives the district a benchmark on where to make changes in each school learning improvement plans, according to communication manager Brian Coddington.

Coddington says a topic that stood out is the engagement rating in the family survey. Parents gave an average rating of 2.8 just slightly below average. So, moving forward, each school, and the district will look at ways to better engage with parents.

The Spokane Public Schools board will be presented the results at its meeting this week. Each school will go through the trends individually to see where they can make a more successful environment.

