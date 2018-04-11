SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police and Spokane Public Schools are investigating a social media that was posted Saturday night towards Lewis and Clark High School.

Spokane Public Schools sent an email to parents Sunday morning about the threat.

Spokane Public School resource officers and SPD law enforcement will be at Lewis and Clark High School on Monday to ensure the safety of students.

The email issued by SPS is below.

"SPS families and staff,

Spokane Public Schools is working with the Spokane Police Department to investigate a threat made Saturday night via social media. SPD has assigned investigative resources that worked throughout the night. The investigation remains open and active, and SPS safety personnel are in continuous contact with law enforcement.

Language in the social media post makes threats again Lewis and Clark High School. Law enforcement is working to identify the source and determine the credibility of the threats

Both SPS and law enforcement take these types of incidents and the safety of students and staff very seriously. Additional SPS resource officers and SPD officers will be at LC on Monday to ensure students and staff can attend school safely and uninterrupted.

We will provide additional updates as details become available, but want to make you aware of the situation even as the investigation is still very early and active. It is frustrating to be once again investigating this type of threat, but it is important that you know that law enforcement and SPS are doing everything it can to thoroughly investigate and quickly determine the source."

