Spokanimal is branching out and hoping to make money on something that's pretty popular in the Inland Northwest.

The shelter has just opened a new store on its property called the Bark it Market Thrift Store.

In the past the shelter had something called the Bark it Market event three to four times a year which was essentially a yard sale.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The event helped them raise as much as $3,000 to $4,000 each time, but now since it has space, the shelter is hoping Bark it Market can become a more day to day option for people who like to thrift.

"This should actually help us a tremendous amount, we have no idea as far as budgeting, what it is going to do or anything like that," said Dori Peck with Spokanimal. "I do know that people love to thrift, it's a huge hobby in our community and so we are hoping that all this added income will be able to help us with our clinic aspect, being able to get it up and running again for the public," she said.

The shelter had to close down it's Dorothy Clark Animal Center to the public in February for financial reasons and staff members hope to open it again in the future if the budget will allow.

The thrift store will be open during shelter hours.

So far there are only have three to four volunteers running the thrift store and they would like more help.

If you would like to help just give Spokanimal a call at 509 534-8133.You can also donate to the thrift store to shelter at any time. You can also find out more on the Bark it Market Facebook page.

© 2018 KREM