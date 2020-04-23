SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department tweeted that its firefighters had rescued a 9-year-boy who fell approximately 40 feet down a cliff in the Dishman Hills on Wednesday.

According to the tweet, the boy and his mother were hiking near the Pond Loop Trail in the Dishman Hills when he fell down the cliff. The fire department also said the boy was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The Dishman Hills area has remained open to provide recreational opportunities for people during the coronavirus stay-home order, with Dishman Hills Conservancy Executive Director Jeff Lambert encouraging people to still practice social distancing during an April press conference with Governor Jay Inslee.

