SPOKANE, Wash. — A day ahead of the heavy snow expected for Friday afternoon, Spokane city crews made final preparations on snow plows.

The city is forecasted to get 6-8 inches of snow.

A fleet of 40 snow plows and 16 snow gates lined a large field outside of a maintenance garage.

Crews installed snow chains, completed oil changes and replaced bolts on the trucks.

“They’ll exchange those out and make sure that everything has new bits. You have segments that break, and sometimes (the plows) are missing pins or springs,” said Rod Mann, a city plow manager.

Mann walked through rows of the trucks as they went through their inspections.

“We’re definitely ready,” he said.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said crews will start a continuous 24 hour plow to remove snow from all 2,200 miles of city streets.

A full city plow usually takes the 60 person plow about three days to complete. But Woodward said the multiple incoming rounds of snow throughout the weekend could cause complications.

It’s the first big snow of Woodward’s mayoral term.

“Our equipment is in good position,” she said.

City leaders recommend parking your cars on the odd side of neighborhood streets, and not parking on city streets between midnight and 6 a.m. to allow crews to plow the roads.

