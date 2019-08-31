SPOKANE, Wash.-- In a move aimed to keep Spokane growing, the city of Spokane is selling some of its old property.

“We have lots of stuff. We buy little chunks of this and that to do road projects, and then we can sell it later,” said Marlene Feist, a spokesperson for the city.

Empty plots of land and vacant buildings are the types of property the city is selling.

Feist said much of the underused property is going to private buyers who will re-purpose it into spaces for the general public.

“They have some visions around them. Just the idea that you could take that sort of dead spot in the neighborhood and turn it into something vibrant can make a huge difference,” Feist said.

After a buyer purchased an old maintenance facility on W. Mission and N. Normandie, Feist said the new owner is looking to make it into a mixed-use facility with residential and shopping spaces.

“It was just used as snow plow repair site, so why not make it into something others can benefit from?” Feist said.

She also said a plot of land on N. Hamilton and E. North Foothills that the water department owns could go to Catholic Charities to become the base of an affordable housing complex.

She said the overall purpose of the city project is to increase tax revenue and just keep Spokane growing.

“There are just so many possibilities there,” Feist said. “There’s no need to just let these properties sit or not live to a higher potential.”

She said the city has other properties it is willing to sell but is just waiting for the right buyers to find them.

