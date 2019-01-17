SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police can start enforcing the "sit and lie" ordinance on Feb. 8.

The ordinance was suspended in December until the city could provide 250 warming center spaces.

The ordinance makes it illegal to sit or lie down on downtown sidewalks. But, the suspension means it's not currently being enforced.

A new warming center opened Wednesday by the city, increased the total number of new, city-funded warming center spaces to 275.

The center is located on Ermina Avenue just east of Division where the old National Furniture Store was. It has a capacity of 120, and is run by The Salvation Army.

The already-existing warming centers combined hold roughly 150 people.

Demonstrators were camped outside Spokane City Hall for weeks in response to handling of Spokane's homeless problem. They want the city to repeal sit and lie and the anti-camping ordinance. They also want full service 24/7 shelters.

Warming centers differ from traditional shelters in that they have more limited hours, fewer services, and are usually city-funded. Full-service shelters do not necessarily receive funding from the city, but are still included in its overall available space count.

According to a city spokesperson, the full-service shelter system currently has 850 spaces. Adding in the warming centers, the city's total capacity is currently 1,120.

The most recent count shows there are 1,245 total people currently homeless in the Spokane area. That number includes people outside city limits.