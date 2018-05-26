SPOKANE, Wash.-- Developers are calling it the Riverside Station Project, it is the proposed plan for a 31-story high-rise. If approved, the high-rise will house retail space, family-friendly housing, office space, and a parking garage.

The project is expected to cost $65 million.The plans for the new project is still in the proposal phase, but if approved, construction is set to start in the fall.

As of now, Spokane's tallest building is the 20-story Bank of America Financial Center in downtown Spokane. The new Riverside Station is expected to tower 11-stories over the Bank of America Financial Center, changing the existing skyline.

The project is divided into four parcels of land. The parcel with the high-rise is only zoned for 12-stories, but developers can add an additional 19-stories. If a canopy is built that extends over a public walkway, two stories can be added. Four extra stories can be included if a fountain is installed and eight stories can be added if half of all housing units are affordable housing.

