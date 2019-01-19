SPOKANE, Wash. — Drums beats, singing and words of inspiration rang throughout Spokane’s downtown corridor as the city’s first Indigenous People’s March commenced Friday.

Hundreds made the journey, signs hoisted high and voices loud with pride. They said they were there to speak up for their rights, reach out to the voiceless, and walk together for indigenous people.

“I am marching here today because indigenous people have survived five hundred years of genocide, we are still here, we are still fighting, and we are still indigenous,” JoAnn Kauffman said as she began the march.

The marchers made their way from city hall, through downtown, and eventually ended up at orange bridge in Riverfront Park.

"We are stronger together. When we unify our voices remain here we'll be heard,” speaker Iaiatia Farrell said.

Spokane's first Indigenous Peoples March aligns with the national movement. Speakers reminded people of the missing and murdered indigenous women. They discussed oppression, the environmental and their rights.

"These marchers are really a great platform for us as indigenous people to come together and talk about what's going on all over the world, not just what affects us on a local level,” speaker Donell Barlow said.

Many people marched in traditional Native American dress and wore colorful headdresses. A group of singers performed and beat drums as the crowded filed into Riverfront Park.

Spokane City Councilwoman Karen Stratton opened the march with a city proclamation.