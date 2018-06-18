MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- The first Washington Special Olympics stand up paddle boarding team is training for the USA Games in Seattle in July.

The five athlete team trains four days a week in both the gym and on the water. The skills that come along with training in paddle boarding help athletes physically, mentally, and emotionally.

"It's all about workout and conditioning," said competitor Scott Tobin.

Scott started Special Olympics 18 years ago and said the different sports he played over the years has kept him healthy and strong.

"We are like family," said Brenda Devine, who is coaching the team. "It helps with their balance, strength, and flexibility but I also think we are having fun!"

Devine has seen each athlete grow immensely through training. She is looking for stand up paddle board donations to keep the team's racing boards in tip top shape for competition.

For information on how to support her, please contact her at (509) 998-9778.

© 2018 KREM