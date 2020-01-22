SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is trying out a new microsurfacing technique to extend the life of its pothole repairs.

According to Spokane Street Director Clint Harris, the city filled 4,400 potholes in 2019, and have already filled 149 potholes in January.

The same trucks the city last week to plow all of the snow off the roads had to turn around this week and focus on potholes, according to Harris.

"We're starting to see potholes pop up, literally," he said.

The winter is extremely tough on roads, as snow falls amid freezing temperatures before thawing again and restarting the cycle, which can cause damage to streets.

"This is prime pothole season," Harris said.

When temperatures are low, crews have to use something called cold mix, which usually has to be replaced by the spring, Harris said. That's why the city was open to new methods of paving in the fall.

Microsurfacing extends the life of roads. It's a combination of different methods such as crack seal, grind and overlay.

So far, so good, according to Harris.

"We're finding the surface is wearing really well. We're also looking at a fog seal to put over the pavement," he said.

