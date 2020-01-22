SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Department of Transportation has awarded Spokane $53.4 million for the Central City Line project, which will create six bus stops connecting Browne's Addition to the east side of Spokane Community College.

The 5.8-mile project will cost a total of $92.2 million. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the investment is to help people have better access to jobs, education and other services.

Federal Transportation Administration Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said it will also improve mobility around the city.

"It's going to make a lot of difference in the access and mobility for the riders who use public transportation every day," Williams said.

The money was awarded through the FTA's Capital Investment Grants Program, which awards grant money to transportation projects in cities nationwide.

RELATED: China reports 1st death from new type of coronavirus

The Department of Transportation announced last April it would make this funding available, but on Tuesday, the money was officially added to the project.

Leaders expect the new route will serve more than one million people in its first year of service, which is projected to be next year.

RELATED: Here's how I-976's passage could impact Spokane

RELATED: Washington could take $451M hit by 2021 from Eyman's I-976