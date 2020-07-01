SPOKANE, Wash — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is alarmed at reports of Iranian Americans being held at the Canadian border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections denies anyone was unfairly detained over the weekend.

But, one woman is sharing her experience of just the opposite while at the border with her husband and two kids. Nega Hectani said they were unfairly detained after waiting there for five hours and questioned by Border Patrol agents.

"Our friends in Canada always tease us. They say you left us! Why did you move to the U.S.? We say we feel more freedom there," Hectani said. "We were anxious of course. And imagine, I'm an Iranian. Besides this incident, I'm worried for my family and friends I have in Iran because of the news I've heard. Then, all of a sudden you pass the border and they hold you for five hours. This is unacceptable."

She shared her story today during a rally held by Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal and local immigrant rights groups.

After this, Governor Inslee released a statement calling the reports out of the border-crossing at Blaine "deeply alarming."

He went on to say, "This is wrong and rife with constitutional and moral problems. No one should be treated differently due to where they come from, how they look or what language they speak."

Insle adds, he will continue to stand up for the rights and protections of all Washingtonians.

Spokane's Intermodal center has become known for the number of Border Patrol arrests after reopening their office there.

Special Operations Supervisor Bill Kingsford confirmed agents have made seven arrests since December 1st. None of which were Iranian Americans.

He said it does not track detentions, only arrests.

He adds, while patrols have not increased, Border patrol agents are being more cautious due to the recent air strikes in Iraq. He said that means agents are just being extra vigilant.

