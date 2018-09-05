SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman said her children’s father trashed her apartment and when she called police, they did not show up.

"I was terrified. I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know if anything would be gone," Brooke Wells said.

Wells came home to her apartment Monday night to find her door open and the place trashed. She believes it was her children's father who broke in and was threatening to kill her and the children. She left the apartment and went straight to the police department.

“They asked me to call crime check and I did. And they told me I needed to go back to my apartment and meet an officer. I went back to my apartment and waited while having my locks changed at the same time," she explained.

Wells said hours had passed and still no officer arrived.

"They said that they had been busy and they were switching shifts and someone would be there soon, but I needed someone to help a long time ago," she said.

She eventually told police she no longer wanted to meet with them.

"Because I didn't want my kids to see that. I already knew they were going to have to watch me clean up this huge mess," Wells said.

Why did it take so long for police to meet Wells? Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said it is because Wells' situation was not a "crime in progress."

“If you have a report to make but there's no immediate threat, it just goes on a list and we have the resources we have to take care of all that stuff. I know it's going to be very frustrating, and it's frustrating for us too," he said.

O'Brien said if the threat is not immediate, but you still feel unsafe, you should stay with a family or friend.

"It's not uncommon for us to meet you at that location or call you to say we're on our way, let's meet at your house," O’Brien said.

Another resource available is the Domestic Violence Advocacy office at YWCA. You can call the 24-7 helpline or go right up to the front desk. There they will help connect you with a legal advocate.

"We have legal advocated that can walk you through getting a protection order. If you're wanting to do a civil suit, we also assist with criminal cases and no contact orders," YWCA legal advocate Kami Schiller said.

No one domestic violence incident is the same. Officials said if you are in fact in immediate danger, you should call 911. Otherwise, call Crime Check or take advantage of the resources available through YWCA.

