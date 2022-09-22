Spokane woman sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual trafficking of a minor

A judge sentenced 31-year-old Kylie Ruby Flores to 23 years in prison for conspiracy to engage in the sex trafficking of a six-year-old girl in exchange for cash.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Warning, this story contain graphic description that can be disturbing for some readers.

A judge sentenced a Spokane woman to 23 in prison for conspiracy to engage in the sex trafficking of a minor.

31-year-old Kylie Ruby Flores, of Spokane, will be spending 23 years behind bars for conspiracy to engage in the sex trafficking of a six-year-old girl. She made an arrangement with a man in exchange for housing, cash and sneakers. Flores will also be under federal supervision for the rest of her lif­­e.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice statement, Flores met Trever Harder on an online dating app. Flores agreed to sexually trade the girl to Harder in exchange for a place to stay, some cash and new running shoes.

Officers recovered a video that Harder had recorded after he set up a camera on a cat tree in his Cheney apartment. He then sexually assaulted the girl.

Harder pleaded guilty and is awaiting for his sentencing.

"Today’s sentence is important, but it is equally important to remember that Flores’s sentence will likely be much shorter than the lifelong impact on the child,” Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Eastern District attorney said in a statement. “No sentence can return the child’s innocence, but our community is now safer and stronger. Most important, the child is now in a safe place.”

David M. Herzog, the Assistant United States Attorney who prosecuted the case said FBI agents worked hand-in-hand with state, local, and tribal law enforcement to secure justice for the victim in this case.

This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

"While the sentence in this case is significant and truly justified, it only brings a small measure of justice to the victim," Richard A. Collodi, FBI’s Seattle field Office special agent said in a statement.

