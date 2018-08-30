Spokane resident John Schram volunteers to help beautify Monroe Street through flower baskets. As he was assessing one dead flower basket’s viability – or lack thereof – he found an adorable surprise.

Three baby squirrels popped out from within the middle of the basket’s remaining dirt, Schram said. They could not yet open their eyes.

Schram said he put the squirrels back into the empty basket and rushed it back to its original home on the northeast corner of Monroe Street and 14th Avenue.

Thankfully, a fellow squirrel enthusiast hung the basket back in its original spot and the mama squirrel was reunited with her babies. Mama then took her kids to a new – hopefully safer – place to nest.

