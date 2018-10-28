SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for your help to locate a missing at-risk adult.

Jeff “Scotty” Pennell, 52, was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving the Valley Hospital. Pennell’s caregiver said he has pneumonia, usually needs the assistance of a wheelchair, has been very confused and has not been taking his medications.

Pennell is described as a white male, 5’ 10” approximately 170 pounds. He is balding on top with gray hair on the sides and a gray beard that is slightly longer than pictured, and he is not wearing his glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, shorts, red high-top shoes and a maroon backpack.

If you have seen this man or know any information on his location, please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 or dial 9-1-1.

