Spokane Valley police seeking help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

12-year-old Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel was last seen around 5:40 p.m. at her home in Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who appears to have run away from home.

According to police, 12-year-old Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel was last seen around 5:40 p.m. at her home in Spokane Valley. Her parents say she has been communicating with people online who live out of the area. They are concerned she might be attempting to meet these people or trying to travel to their location.

Mackenzie is described as approximately 5'05”, 140 lbs with blue eyes and dark blue dyed hair. According to police, she is believed to be wearing black sneakers with thick (about 2 inches) heels, a silver chains with colored gummy bears, a brown zip-up hoodie with a lighter brown design on the front, and possibly black/blue jeans with holes in the knees and thighs.

Anyone who knows of Mackenzie's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10009002.

