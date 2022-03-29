x
Spokane County

Spokane Valley police find missing woman

Charletha O. Smith, 53, was found by Spokane Valley police after being reported missing earlier in the day.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department have confirmed that they have found 53-year-old Charletha O. Smith, who was reported missing earlier today.

According to the department, Smith was reported missing on March 29 at approximately 10:15 a.m. by staff at the Cataldo Residentail Care Facility staff.

The staff reported that they last saw Charletha O. Smith at approximately 4 a.m., but when they checked in again at approximately 8 a.m., she wasn’t at the home. 

The department thanked everyone for their cooperation in a recent press release.

