Spokane Valley police find missing woman

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department have confirmed that they have found 53-year-old Charletha O. Smith, who was reported missing earlier today.

According to the department, Smith was reported missing on March 29 at approximately 10:15 a.m. by staff at the Cataldo Residentail Care Facility staff.

The staff reported that they last saw Charletha O. Smith at approximately 4 a.m., but when they checked in again at approximately 8 a.m., she wasn’t at the home.