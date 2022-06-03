Spokane Valley police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on E. Mansfield Ave.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the 12900 block of E Mansfield Ave. between Houk Road and Discovery Place.

Police responded to a caller who said a motorcycle rider was unconscious and not breathing. Spokane Valley Fire arrived on scene to provide medical care as deputies helped regulate traffic.

The motorcycle rider, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling east on Mansfield at a high rate of speed, passing a car traveling in the same direction.

The rider continued east before hitting a Dodge truck that was turning onto Mansfield. The driver of the truck was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators.

Spokane Valley police say residents should avoid the area, as this is an active investigation and the area is highly congested due to multiple apartment complexes. Mansfield Ave. is currently closed in both directions in the immediate vicinity of the crash scene, police say.

Depending on where they live, residents of the apartment buildings will have to enter their parking lots from east or west of the scene, according to police.