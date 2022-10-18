Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley lead police to arrest a man wanted for a misdemeanor warrant

On the scene, deputies arrested the passenger of a GMC Yukon, who had an active misdemeanor warrant. He told police he was checking on the rider.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man died after his motorcycle crashed at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road early Tuesday morning,

Spokane Valley deputies and Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police believe the motorcycle rider was traveling south on Barker Road at a high speed. He failed to slow down at the roundabout, left the roadway and crashed. Police later learned the motorcycle involved in the crash had been reported as stolen.

As police were on the scene, a GMC Yukon pulled up and the male passenger contacted officers. The man, later identified as 22-year-old Reid R. Schultz, told police he was checking on the rider, thinking it was his friend.

While talking with the man, deputies learned there was an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Schultz reportedly became very nervous and began walking back toward the Yukon, according to police.

Deputies told him he was not free to leave as they needed to talk to him about the crash and that he had a warrant for his arrest. Schultz began running toward the Yukon and he was arrested. The person driving the Yukon left the scene.

Schultz was booked into the Spokane County Jail for obstructing and his misdemeanor warrant.

Deputies are still investigating the crash. The name of the man killed hasn't been released. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the fatal crash.

