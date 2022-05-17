Spokane Valley garage fire extends into home, no one injured

The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to a call of a working structure fire in the 11500 block of E. Frederick. Nobody was injured.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An attached garage caught fire Tuesday morning and spread into the home, displacing five people, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD).

On Tuesday at about 5:37 a.m. SVFD responded to a call of a working structure fire in the 11500 block of E. Frederick in Spokane Valley.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the garage of a house burning, and the fire had spread into the attic of the house. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire in the house and tried to stop the fire in the garage that was at risk of extending into the neighbor’s home.

Firefighters tried to extinguish the garage fire, neighbors were evacuated and a hoseline was put in place to protect the structure, according to the fire department.

The Red Cross assisted four adults and one child living in the home. No injuries to family members or firefighters were reported during the fire.

After an investigation, SVFD investigators determined that the fire started in the southwest corner of the attached garage. The investigation also found that two potential ignition sources, an electrical outlet and rags used to apply an oil-based stain to wood, the night before, might have been involved in the fire.

However, fire investigators examined the electrical outlet and associated wiring and did not find evidence that these sources had been involved in the ignition of the fire. According to a statement, more investigation of what caused the fire is under investigation.