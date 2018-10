SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a garage fire next to a mobile home on Thursday.

Authorities said the fire spread quickly and was stopped after an aggressive attack by firefighters. The inside of garage showed signs of significant fire damage. One of the cars in the driveway had also partially caught fire.

Officials said the owners were present at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Garage fire next to a mobile home in the valley. Fire Dept says owner was home at the time but there are no injuries to people or pets. pic.twitter.com/nHSp1SmRNF — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) October 5, 2018

