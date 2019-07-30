SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.-- Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man on assault and burglary charges after the victim stood off with the suspect in his garage Monday morning.

At about 5:15 a.m., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a reported burglary at a residence in the 400 block of N. Locust. The victim said he walked out his door to go to work when he noticed his garage door was open and a strange black bike was leaning against the wall, the Spokane Valley Police Department said.

The victim then went back into his home and grabbed his .22 caliber firearm, according to Spokane Valley Police. When the victim went back outside, he spotted a man dressed in black, identified as John R. Cravens, 40, inside his garage, Spokane Valley Police said.

The suspect had opened the driver-side door of the victim’s car and appeared to be leaning inside, police said. The victim yelled at the suspect, and the suspect threw the victim’s car keys at him and responded, “I’m just cold and hungry man, I’m sorry,” according to Spokane Valley Police.

The victim pointed his handgun at the suspect and told him to get out of his garage, police said. Then the suspect began walking toward the victim and stood at the garage door, according to police.

The victim yelled for his roommate to call 9-1-1, and the suspect said, “I’m not going with them,” Spokane Valley Police said. He pulled out a folding knife from his pocket and flipped it open, according to Spokane Valley Police.

With the victim still pointing his gun at the suspect, the suspect pointed the knife and said “you’re not taking me,” as he moved toward the victim and waved the knife back and forth in a stabbing motion, police said. The victim, fearing he would be attacked, fired two rounds into the air toward the suspect, according to police.

The suspect threw his knife on the ground and ran from the garage after the victim fired at him, police said. Responding deputies set up a perimeter while one of the deputies and K9 Bane drove to the scene, according to police.

The deputy sent K9 Bane after the suspect, not knowing if he was still armed. Deputies called out multiple times for the suspect to surrender, otherwise a K9 would be used to find him, according to police.

K9 Bane led deputies toward a home with a large clump of bushes on the 500 block of N. Locust. K9 Bane then tracked toward two cars, where the suspect was found hiding in bushes.

The suspect claimed he did not hear the K9 announcement and that he was just sleeping, police said. He told police he was homeless and had been sleeping under the car where K9 Bane found him all night.

The suspect has a length history of arrests dating back over the last 18 years, according to Spokane Valley Police. He was booked into Spokane County Jail for fist-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

The Spokane Valley Police Department says they discourage anyone from firing a weapon into the air, although the victim was well within his rights to do so. The department says it is extremely dangerous to shoot a gun into the air and anyone who does so is ultimately responsible for the bullet and any damage or injury it might cause.

RELATED: Spokane Co. firefighters save kitten from inside a car

RELATED: House hires outside firm to investigate Rep. Matt Shea