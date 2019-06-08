SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.-- A Spokane Valley man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after his roommate allegedly stabbed him Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a home on E. Skyview. The man who called 911 told dispatchers he had stabbed his roommate, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Deputies detained the caller while Spokane Valley Fire personnel provided medical treatment to the victim. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Valley Police.

Major Crimes Unit Detective are actively investigating the incident.

