SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit detectives arrested a man for 10 counts of child pornography.

Marc Dye, 47, was booked into jail Monday on 10 counts of possessing depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. His bond has been set at $75,000.

On April 30, investigators met with Dye for an interview. During the interview, officials said Dye admitted to watching pornography but denied possessing child pornography. He told them he would turn his computers over and allow them to search it.

On Monday, detectives were notified by the Spokane County Digital Forensic Specialist saying they found videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct on one of Dye’s computers.

Deputies responded to Dye’s apartment on East 6th Avenue, where they contacted and arrested Dye for Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaging in Sexually Explicit Conduct. He was then transported to the Spokane County Jail.

Officials said several thousands still images recovered from Dye’s computer still need to be examined in conjunction with the investigation. Investigators believe additional charges are possible.

