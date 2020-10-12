Spokane Valley fire crews battling large home blaze

Flames as high as 30 feet tall were reported by crews on the scene, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department crews are continuing to battle a large home fire on the 4200 block of North Best Road on Wednesday night.

KREM's Dave Somers is at the scene and spoke with an SVFD spokesperson, who said seven residents were evacuated without injury. She also said crews arrived on scene at about 2:45 p.m. and are preparing to fight the flames into the night.

When a battalion chief drove across Sullivan Road, they reported seeing a plume of smoke, according to the spokesperson. When crews arrived, flames were reaching about 30 feet into the sky, the spokesperson said.

As of about 4:30 p.m., SVFD crews reported that the roof had begun to cave, and firefighters have been battling the flames from the north side, south side and inside the structure.

There have been no civilian or firefighter injuries, and 10 fire engines along with two ladders are responding, according to the SVFD spokesperson.

Spokane County Fire District 8 and the City of Spokane Fire Department are providing mutual and traffic aid, SVFD said.