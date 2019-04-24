SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Traffic Unit investigators have cited speed and reckless driving as factors in a crash that killed a man riding a motorcycle on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, the SCSO responded to the crash at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and South Eastern Road in Spokane Valley at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies learned that the driver of the motorcycle was driving recklessly at a very high speed while going west on Broadway Avenue, Gregory said.

The driver of a truck with a fifth-wheel trailer began turning east, and the motorcycle hit the truck after being unable to stop, according to Gregory.

The rider, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gregory said.

Initial investigation findings show that the rider was wearing a helmet, but that it came off during the crash as the chin strap wasn't fastened correctly, Gregory said.

Speed and reckless driving were ruled as contributing factors in the crash, and the driver of the trailer will not face charges, according to Gregory.

