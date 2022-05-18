Spokane Valley Fire Department responds to concerns of sulfur smell

Fire crews were able to enter the structure using firefighting protective equipment and determined the sulfur smell was Hydrogen Sulfide, a harmless byproduct.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) units responded Tuesday evening to a report of a strong sulfur smell on North University Road.

According to a statement from the SVFD, firefighters responded to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the 2700 block of N. University in Spokane Valley after a driver passing by detected the odor and called firefighters.

After firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the odor was coming from a structure located at 2716 N. University. After locating the place and source, they upgraded the incident, and the Spokane Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit was asked to respond to the scene.

SVFD fire crews were able to enter the structure using protective equipment and determined the sulfur smell coming from inside the structure was Hydrogen Sulfide, a harmless byproduct.

When SVFD crews entered the structure, they found two people working in the structure. They had opened vents to allow the sulfur smell to get out of the structure. Fire crews noticed they had used a higher concentration of sulfur than normal, which made the odor more noticeable to people passing by.

SVFD crews opened multiple windows and doors to let the sulfur odor naturally ventilate the structure as the sulfur odor was harmless. Fire crews used air monitor devices to make sure the structure was clean of the Hydrogen Sulfide odor.

Firefighters evaluated the two occupants on the scene for possible exposure to the sulfur but they did not require medical transport. Nobody was injured in the incident.