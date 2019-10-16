SPOKANE, Wash. — Editors Note: The video above is from the Spokane Firefighter's union Coat Drive in 2017.

Spokane Valley firefighters are raising money to buy coats for kids in the Central Valley, West Valley and East Valley school districts with Operation Warm. The station raised $9,000 so far.

The department hopes to visit every school in the community Spokane Valley Firefighters serve, according to spokesperson Julie Happy.

Last year firefighters delivered 425 coats to kids who didn't have one in Spokane Valley. The department hopes to surpass that number during this year's drive.

There are 22,678 students enrolled in the Central Valley, East Valley and West Valley school districts. Around 10 thousand of those students are classified as low income, and 622 are classified as homeless.

"Receiving a coat from a Firefighter is a great memory for these kids,” said Spokane Valley Firefighter, Scott Niebuhr. “Not only do they get a new coat to stay warm this season, they are able to have a positive interaction with a real firefighter who cares about them on a personal level. We hope this interaction creates a lasting and inspiring memory for their future years.”

A 20 dollar donation is enough to buy a child a new coat, according to Happy. People can donate online through the Operation Warm website, or they can drop off brand new coats at any Spokane Valley Fire Department in the community.

Donations will be accepted through the end of November, and coats are distributed beginning November 1.

Operation Warm also partnered with The Spokane Firefighters Union back in 2017, by identifying 200 students at Lidgerwood Elementary School who needed coats.

