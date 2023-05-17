Spokane Valley Fire Department breaks ground on new training facility

The facility was made possible thanks to this year's maintenance and operations levy.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Wednesday, the Spokane Valley Fire Department broke ground on a new training facility.

Officials say the new 13,000 square foot building will provide a positive learning environment for the department's future needs. The facility was made possible thanks to this year's maintenance and operations levy.

Right now, the department is short about 20 firefighters, but the deputy chief says the new facility will provide the space that is needed to teach new recruits and has been long needed.

"If you look at our current facility, it's only 2000 square feet and we're running two academies a year," Spokane Valley Fire Deputy Chief Tom Hatley said. "It's very small for our organization. As we grow and continue to grow we need some place of room to grow and train constantly."

When completed late next year, the building will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, indoor training areas and a two-story mock house where firefighters can prepare for real-life scenarios.

