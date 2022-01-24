Spokane Valley Fire Department board unanimously approves Frank Soto Jr. as new fire chief

The SVFD Board of Commissioners finalized the approval of its Deputy Chief Frank Soto Jr. as Fire Chief during the Monday board commissioners meeting.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) Board of Fire Commissioners members finalized the approval of SVFD Deputy Chief Frank Soto Jr. as SVFD Fire Chief during Monday's board commissioners meeting.

Soto Jr. will be replacing Chief Bryan Collins, who will retire on March 1.

Last week, the SVFD Board of Fire Commissioners made a contingent offer to Soto Jr. to be the next SVFD Fire Chief. SVFD Board members approved Soto Jr. to the Fire Chief position during the meeting.

Previous SVFD Fire Chief Bryan Collins said Soto Jr. has been a valuable addition to the SVFD team since he joined last year.

“I have great confidence in his ability to continue to lead this agency in the years to come and to build upon the many relationships and successes within the department and our communities that are critical to future success," Collins said.

According to the SVFD official website, 17 applicants applied for the Fire Chief position, and after a rigorous review process by representatives of the Board of Fire Commissioners, three finalists were selected to move forward.

The final interview process included three panels comprised of the SVFD Board of Fire Commissioners, Labor Unions including Local 876, Local 3701 and IAM 751, and Community leaders from the SVFD Fire District.

During the meeting, members thanked everyone on the board for their efforts in recruiting the new deputy and welcomed Soto Jr. into his new position.

"Welcome abroad chief and good luck in the transition," commissioner member Patrick Burch said during the meeting. "I know you have a lot of work to do, you and Chief Collis, so we appreciated that."

Soto Jr. said he is humble and blessed for the opportunity.