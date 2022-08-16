Spokane Valley deputies looking for missing vulnerable man

44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum is described as a white man. He is approximately 6’ feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard.

Spokane Valley deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a vulnerable man missing since Sunday.

44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum was last seen in the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 7 outside of his adult care home in the 14000 block of E. Fourth Ave, in Spokane Valley.

On Sunday, Aug. 7 at approximately 6:10 p.m., an employee of McCollum’s adult residential care facility called the police to report his disappearance.

According to the press release, witnesses stated McCollum was last seen outside the home at approximately 3:00 pm. on the same day.

Ryan has a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that causes him to function at a lower juvenile level and impairs his ability to make decisions, communicate well, or care for himself. His family and caregivers are worried about his safety.

McCollum was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. He has tattoos on his arms that may be visible depending on his clothing.

Deputies are asking anybody who knows about McCollum's whereabouts to call the police at 509-456-2233, reference No.10102617.