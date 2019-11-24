SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a 15-year-old male after he posted threats against Central Valley High School on social media Saturday.

The deputies responded to a reported threat around 3:45 p.m. A school-aged student posted a video on snapchat, in which he allegedly held a bullet near his temple and said, “I’m not playing with you (racial slur.) I’m going to put one of these in your temple,” according to Spokane Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Mark Gregory.

Deputies contacted the student, who did not go to Central Valley High, at his home, the sheriff’s office said. After they read him his rights, the suspect admitted to posting the video, saying “it was supposed to be a joke. I thought it would be funny,” Cpl. Gregory said.

Deputies took the suspect to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for one felony count of threats to bomb or injure property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident is separate from a threat made against Central Valley a few days earlier, according to the sheriff’s office.

